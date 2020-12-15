Buibere FC will be out to win the double this year when they take part in the season-ending Taca De Rosa Muki Bonaparte 2020 tomorrow.

The four women’s football teams in the recently concluded FFTL Liga Futebol Feto Timor Leste 2020 will be taking part in the cup competition set to take place from 16-20 December 2020.

The four teams are women’s football league champions Buibere FC, runners-up Marana Tha FC, third-placed S’Amuser FC and fourth-placed AD. SLB Laulara.

Buibere will take on Marana Tha on 16 December while AD. SLB Laulara will play S’Amuser FC a day later at the Estadio Municipal de Dili.

The final of the Taca De Rosa Muki Bonaparte will be held on 20 December with the battle for third-placed to be played a day earlier.

