Asian Tour Destinations – an exclusive network of world-class golf venues with direct ties to the Asian Tour – has significantly strengthened its presence in the region with the addition of three premier golf clubs.

Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand; Classic Golf & Country Club in New Delhi, India; and Kota Permai Golf & Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, have all become part of the exciting network, which will be adding prominent venues from the Asia Pacific region to its portfolio in the near future.

All with a history of hosting prestigious Asian Tour tournaments, they join Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore which was the first golf club to become part of the Asian Tour Destinations network in 2015.

In addition, Asian Tour Destinations has further enhanced its portfolio by partnering with online booking portal Tee Time Saver and the globally leading Customer Service Analysis provider 59Club Asia.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour, said: “We welcome the new venues on board, and we look forward to working with them and further developing our relationships. They represent the top-tier of golfing properties in Asia and are a perfect fit for Asian Tour Destinations.

“Through our combined resources these golf clubs will benefit from the significant value that the Asian Tour and Asian Tour Destinations brand will add to their commercial and strategic goals in combination with support from Tee Time Saver and 59Club Asia.”

The primary mission of Asian Tour Destinations is to provide an affiliate membership programme between the associated venues – with a collective membership base of 7,500 golfers – and the Asian Tour which will help grow the game of golf in the region.

In particular, being a part of the Asian Tour Destinations network means that each venue is certified Tour caliber and operates a comprehensive range of facilities and services to their members and guests under tournament-ready conditions all-year round.

Among the core benefits, Asian Tour members will be able to play and practice at each venue facilitating for the members at each club to enjoy direct engagement with the region’s best golfers.

“Black Mountain is delighted be part of this new community of leading golf courses. We pride ourselves on being a desirable destination for visitors from all over the world and our association with the Asian Tour and Asian Tour destinations will truly help with this objective. Several Tour players already base themselves at our property and we look forward to welcoming more in the future as well as the members from the other Asian Tour Destination clubs around Asia,” said Harald Elisson, General Manager, Black Mountain.

The renowned Hua Hin venue has played host to a number of Asian Tour sanctioned tournaments including the Black Mountain Masters, the Thailand Classic, the King’s Cup, and the Royal Trophy.

“Classic Golf and Country Club has worked hard to build an international profile that highlights our world-class venue and so our new relationship with Asian Tour Destinations network is the perfect conduit for this, among many other benefits,” added Deepak C. Menezes, the Managing Director of Landbase India Ltd., Classic Golf & Country – venue for the Panasonic Open India, the Classic Golf and Country Club International Championship, and the Sail Open.

“Kota Permai Golf & Country Club has always embraced the spirit of providing the best golfing experience possible to all our patrons. As one of the leading golf clubs in Malaysia, we would like to ensure that we are aligned with other elite clubs in Asia plus the region’s foremost professional golf Tour. Becoming a member of Asian Tour Destinations is an honour and an exciting opportunity for Kota Permai to showcase our pristine golf course, excellent club facilities as well as warm hospitality. We look forward to welcoming both Tour players and Asian Tour Destinations members alike,” said Tang Meng Loon, Director of Club, Township & Property Management at Gamuda Land.

The golf club has been hosting events on the Asian Tour for nearly 20 years such as the Volvo Masters of Asia, the Selangor Masters and more recently the 2020 Bandar Malaysia Open.

Sentosa Golf Club, home of the Asian Tour and the SMBC Singapore Open, has enjoyed its role as a founding member of Asian Tour Destinations.

“Sentosa Golf Club boasts a strong bond with the Asian Tour and our involvement with Asian Tour Destinations allows us to push ahead with one of our key roles, which is to help the golf industry in the region, as a whole, attain new levels of quality and excellence. We look forward to working with the venues who have recently joined,” said Andy Johnston – General Manager and Director of Agronomy at Sentosa Golf Club.

In addition, Asian Tour Destinations has established a partnership with the Tee Time Saver to promote its network of venues. Tee Time Saver provides an integrated search and booking engine for golfers to easily find the best tee-time and golf packages available for Asian Tour Destinations venues. They will also produce dedicated content on their website and social media platforms for golf fans to have in-depth reviews from Asian Tour professionals on the destination venues including strategies to adopt when playing signature holes.

As the leading sales & service analyst and performance training provider in Asia, 59club Asia delivers the resources to significantly improve and maintain sales & service etiquette, in turn increasing customer satisfaction, revenue and ultimately profits. 59club Asia are the only company in golf industry that rewards venues achieving improved customer service levels, recognised though mystery shopping audits, presenting Service Excellence Awards, famously known as the ‘Oscars’ of the industry.

Like this: Like Loading...