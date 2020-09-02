The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have decided to call off the AFC Futsal Club Championship 2020 due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

It was supposed to be held in the United Arab Emirates on 2-13 December 2020.

In a letter that was sent to out to all Participating Member Association (PMA), the AFC states –

“concerns raised from several PMAs, on the inability to confirm the names of their representative clubs due to the delay of the domestic competitions brought about by the ongoing pandemic.

“Since the competition is not a qualification to any FIFA event or other intercontinental competition with no requirement/commitment for it to be delivered in 2020, and taking into consideration also the short window between both Championships to be held this year, the AFC shall refer the matter to the relevant AFC Committees for deliberation/decision and the decision will be communicated for the PMAs accordingly.”

