The FA of Singapore (FAS) can confirm that Singapore captain Hariss Harun has tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test earlier this week.

Hariss has since been placed in self-isolation and his condition will be further monitored. As such, this rules him out of the upcoming training camp in Dubai, where the Lions are scheduled to also play two international friendlies.

The rest of the team and backroom staff have, on a daily basis, undergone and returned negative Antigen Rapid Test (ART) results.

The contingent has also undertaken the pre-departure PCR test yesterday as part of the requirements before flying to Dubai tomorrow where they have all been cleared for travel.

The FAS will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that the health and safety of the team are prioritised as they continue their preparations for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2020. – www.fas.org.sg

