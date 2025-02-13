The race for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2025 title is heating up as China, Indonesia, Korea and Japan emerged as group winners, securing their places in the quarterfinals alongside four runners-up. Defending champions China reaffirmed their status as title favourites, while Indonesia, Korea, and Japan showed resilience and depth to top their respective groups in a day filled with intense battles and high drama. Host China, aiming for their third crown, faced a stern test against Chinese Taipei but ultimately triumphed 3-2 to top Group A.Chinese Taipei struck the first blow, with Chen Cheng Kuang/Hsu Yin-hui staging an impressive comeback to defeat Li Hong Yi/Wu Meng Yi 6-21, 21-15, 21-14. However, China quickly responded as Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei, returning to competitive action after a long break, swept past Huang Yu-Hsun to level the tie. With momentum swinging in their favour, China held firm to seal victory, reinforcing their position as the team to beat in the knockout stage.Indonesia’s new generation proved their mettle, defeating Malaysia 3-2 in a nerve-wracking, six-hour battle to finish as Group B winners. The loss ended Malaysia’s campaign at the group stage for the first time since 2017. The decisive moment came in the women’s doubles, where rising stars Meilysa Trias Puspitasari/Rachel Allessya Rose delivered under pressure, recovering from a first-game setback to overpower Go Pei Kee/Teoh Mei Xin 18-21, 21-7, 21-17. The victory underlines Indonesia’s strength in depth, with their young squad proving they are ready to challenge for the title. A battle of giants unfolded in Group D, where Korea and India engaged in a marathon four-hour contest that went down to the final match. Both teams fielded their best lineups, but it was Korea who had the last word. In a high-stakes men’s doubles clash, Jin Yong/Na Sung Seung delivered the knockout punch, overcoming M.R. Arjun/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy to secure a 3-2 win and claim the top spot.India, despite the loss, moves on as group runners-up, keeping their title hopes alive. Japan, the tournament’s inaugural champions, continued their march towards a second title with a similar 3-2 win over Thailand, sealing Group C supremacy. With their blend of experience and rising talent, Japan now turns its focus to the knockout stage, where they will be looking to reclaim the title they last won in 2017. Knockout battles begin tomorrow at 09:30 AM (local time), with China facing Hong Kong China and Japan clashing with India. Indonesia, chasing their maiden title, takes on Chinese Taipei, while Korea braces for a high-stakes showdown against Thailand. Quarterfinal (February 14) China vs Hong KongJapan vs IndiaIndonesia vs Chinese Taipei

Korea vs Thailand

