Following extensive discussions with the Chinese Football Association (CFA), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has been officially informed by the CFA that it would not be able to host the AFC Asian Cup 2023™.

China PR were appointed as hosts of the AFC Asian Cup 2023™ on June 5, 2019, at the AFC Extraordinary Congress in Paris. The 24-team competition was to be hosted across 10 Chinese cities from June 16 to July 16, 2023.

The AFC acknowledges the exceptional circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the relinquishment by China PR of its hosting rights.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/news/important_update_on_afc_asian_cup_2023%E2%84%A2_hosts.html

