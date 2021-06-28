Melbourne City are A-League Champions for the first time in the club’s 11-season history, after coming from behind to notch a comprehensive 3-1 Grand Final victory over the ten-men of Sydney FC.

The Premiers were on the back foot after Kosta Barbarouses put the visitors 1-0 up in the 21st minute but it was one-way traffic from that moment on, sparked by a Nathaniel Atkinson strike which rattled into the top corner to restore parity just two minutes after Sydney’s opening goal.

Luke Brattan received a yellow card from referee Chris Beath in the 25th minute for a dangerous challenge on Aiden O’Neill before disaster struck for the pivotal Sky Blues midfielder ten minutes later. Attempting to curtail the dangerous threat of City live-wire Marco Tilio, Brattan flew in to a late challenge with studs raised to catch the attention of Beath for the second time in the first half.

For more, please click on https://www.a-league.com.au/news/melbourne-city-v-sydney-fc-202021-grand-final-match-report-highlights-key-moments-score

