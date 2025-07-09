Kasem Bundit Women’s Futsal scored another clean sheet as they maintained their position at the top of the Muang Thai Insurance Women’s Futsal Championship 2025.Following their huge 7-0 win in their opening game of the season the previous week, Kasem Bundit followed it up with another clinical 5-0 performance over AKU Futsal Club.In the match at the Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University Health and Sports Center, Kasem Bundit FC took a good seven minutes before they were able to prise open the lead through Panwasa Kingthong.It was Kasem Bundit all the way with Janista Nunabee (eighth minute), Jiraporn Thammaraksa (10th), Parawi Sinthorn (13th) and Napaporn Thinkhaotor (20th) finding the back of the net.

The win gave Kasem Bundit the full 12 points from two matches played.

#AFF

#FAT

#FutsalThailand

