Oracle Red Bull Racing is pleased to confirm that Laurent Mekies has been appointed to the role of CEO and Team Principal of the Team with immediate effect.

Looking after all Formula One operational duties, Laurent joins Oracle Red Bull Racing from Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, where he has held the position of Team Principal since 2024.

Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal said: “Over the last year and a half it has been an absolute privilege to lead Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and I would like to thank all of our talented people both in Faenza and Milton Keynes. Looking to the future, I am excited to be taking on the role of CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, one of the most successful and dynamic teams in the sport. It’s an honour to be part of this group of brilliant people that embody the Red Bull spirit. Together we will achieve great results, building on the incredible legacy left by Christian Horner during his two decades in charge.”

Oliver Minztlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments said: “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula One. Thank you for everything Christian, you will forever remain an important part of our Team history. And of course, welcome Laurent, we wish you all the best in this new venture.”

