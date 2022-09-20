The Philippine Women’s National Team will travel to Costa Rica in the next FIFA international window in October for a pair of friendly matches against the Costa Rica Women’s National Team.

The Filipinas are setting up camp in the Costa Rican capital of San Jose as they are slated to play La Sele at 7 p.m. on 7 October 2022 (9 a.m. 8 October 2022 in Manila) at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium.

The two teams meet again on 11 October 2022 to cap the Filipinas’ 11-day camp with kick-off time and venue to be announced at a later date.

For more, please click on

Like this: Like Loading...