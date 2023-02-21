Maybank made it a crushing win in the men’s division of the TNB Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 when they whitewashed Nurunsafi Sporting by half a dozen goals in the match that was played in Bertam.

Maybank’s comprehensive beating of Nurunsafi made sure they stayed top of the standings on the same 16 points as second-placed Terengganu Hockey Team (THT).

But the bankers lead the eight-team league standings on a better goal difference with 34 goals as against THT’s 19 goals.

Nurunsafi tried hard to fend off the Maybank onslaught but after a first-half deadlock, Muhammad Izham Azhar finally managed to find the back of the net with a 22nd minute Field Goal.

It was not until the 35th minute before Maybank managed to add their second goal of the game with another Field Goal from Faridzul Afiq Mohd.

With the 2-0 advantage, Maybank then piled on the pressure for Muhammad Najmi Farizal Jazlan to hit two Penalty Corners (47th and 52nd minute), Mohamad Ashran Hamsani (Field Goal, 43rd) and Muhajir Abdul Rauf (Field Goal, 51st) for the win and their continued stay at the top.

In the meantime, THT were also big winners on the day when they beat ATM 5-1 – courtesy of two Field Goals (28th and 55th minute) from Shello Silverius.

The other goals for THT came from Jang Jong-hyun (Penalty Corner, 5th minute), Muhammad Shahrin Izzuddin Shamsuri (Field Goal, 11th) and Mohd Fitri Saari (58th).

ATM’s goal was scored by Mohammad Amirul Harris Abdul Aziz’s Penalty Corner in the 37th minute.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS



MEN

Terengganu Hockey Team 5

ATM 1

Tenaga Nasional Berhad 4

UiTM HA-KPT 3

Young Tigers 3

TNB Thunderbolts 1

Nurunsafi Sporting 0

Maybank 6

