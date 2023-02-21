Jaguar TCS Racing will race in Cape Town as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship debuts in South Africa this weekend

Cape Town E-Prix set to be one of the fastest races of the season

With a podium, Pole position, fastest lap and points all under their belt, the team are ready for a strong performance in round five of the championship

With Table Mountain as a backdrop, lights go green at 16:00 SAST on Saturday 25 February 2023

Cape Town is the first sub-Saharan African city to host an E-Prix and one of four new race locations in the 2023 season. With the iconic Table Mountain forming an impressive backdrop, the fifth round of the championship will be played out on a street circuit through the Green Point area of the famous South African city. Spectacular views surround the 2.8km track, which is set to be among the fastest used by Formula E.

The race will be an opportunity for the team to bounce back following a dramatic race result in Hyderabad which saw both Jaguar TCS Racing cars retire. All four Jaguar-powered cars demonstrated impressive pace and efficiency while on the track and Kiwi Mitch Evans took his first pole position in the Gen3 era, adding three valuable points to his championship campaign.

Sam Bird will be looking to build on his two top four finishes this season with another positive points haul.

Jaguar TCS Racing remain fifth in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship teams’ standings.

“As a team, we took another step forward in terms of performance in Hyderabad and demonstrated that, with the Jaguar I-TYPE 6, we have a fast and highly competitive car. Our goal coming into this weekend in Cape Town is to put ourselves into a position to race for points and podiums. Having grown up in South Africa and watched the last World Championship race there in 1993 at Kyalami, it is a proud moment for myself and the other South African members of the team to be part of the return of top tier racing to this passionate motorsport country. The track is fast and challenging and will be a test for the teams, drivers and cars, and played out with the backdrop of Table Mountain, one of the seven natural wonders of the world.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“I’m really looking forward to taking on the race in Cape Town. My car has so much potential, it’s got the pace and efficiency needed to succeed, and we learn more from it each time we race, so we will take that positivity and apply it to the Cape Town E-Prix. Qualifying will be particularly important for me as I’m aiming for front of the grid again after getting my first Pole position of the season in Hyderabad.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #9

“As Formula E racing drivers, we are incredibly lucky to travel to new destinations and Cape Town is one that I’m particularly excited about. We’ve focussed on getting to grips with the new track, our second so far this season, and being as prepared as possible. I’m confident that our team and the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 have the performance available to achieve points and podiums in Cape Town.” – SAM BIRD, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #10

“This season’s Formula E race calendar features some exciting tracks and next up we have an absolute cracker. A fast-paced track with several bumpy braking areas, a super tight chicane in T4,5, 6 and a high-speed needle-threading section T8,9,10: The Cape Town E-Prix promises to be an absolute nailbiter.” – PHIL CHARLES, JAGUAR TCS RACING TECHNICAL MANAGER

Jaguar TCS Racing will compete in round five of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Cape Town on 25 February at 16:00 local time.

