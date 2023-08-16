The Annual Charity Walk-Jog-Wheel A-Thon is back with a bigger number of participants from the masses, public and disabled community expected to be part of the 28th edition of the event scheduled on 19 November at Dataran Merdeka.

The 28th Annual Charity Walk-Jog-Wheel A-Thon would also involve the participation of some 30 NGOs -related to the disabled community. The event is primarily aimed at raising funds for SCAS&FT and participating NGOs as well as hyping awareness and support from the public for Persons With Disabilities (PWD).

The event was officially launched today by Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri at SCAS&FT Learning and Rehabilitation Centre here. Also present were Dewan Negara member Senator Isaiah D Jacob and SCAS&FT president Dato’ Hong Yee Keong.

Organisers, Spastic Children’s Association of Selangor and Federal Territory (SCAS&FT) is aiming for a bigger turnout from the masses, sponsors, corporates and disabled community as compared to the previous editions.

Registration is now open and details on the event can be found at: https://www.heyjom.com/events/384

The event is divided into two categories – the 2km Fun Walk with Disabled with a registration fee of RM50 and the 7km (Open) with a registration fee of RM75. Registration for early birds is priced at RM45 and RM70 respectively.

SCAS&FT, under the Royal Patronage of His Highness Sultan of Selangor, has been organising the event, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development and other NGOs, since 1994.

This year, the Annual Charity Walk-Jog-Wheel A-Thon is expected to draw an even bigger turnout with SCAS&FT targeting some 5,000 participants from the public, PWD from various NGOs, companies and corporate sponsors.

The previous edition organised last January after a two-year lapse following the global pandemic, attracted 1,580 participants, including 200 PWD and 22 NGOs.

Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy lauded the initiatives by SCAS&FT to raise awareness on the plight of PWD and efforts taken by NGOs and the government in providing opportunities for PWD to excel in life.

“At the Ministry of Women, Family & Community Development, we are steadfast in promoting inclusivity and ensuring the wellbeing of persons with disabilities across our nation.

Our disabled citizens have proven time and again their remarkable capabilities and potential. Be it in sports, social endeavours, economic contributions, as well as academic excellence, they have consistently defied expectations.

Now, more than ever, we must rally as Malaysians, regardless of our differences, to stand with organisations like SCAS&FT that tirelessly work to uplift the lives of persons with disabilities, enhancing their quality of life through various avenues.” Dato Sri Hajah Nancy said in her launching speech.

She urged corporate donors, companies and sponsors to join hands in helping NGOs raise funds to sustain their operations to provide care and support for the disabled community.

“I call upon corporations, businesses, organisations, individuals, and every Malaysian to come forward and support this noble cause. Your contributions, whether through sponsorship, funding, or any means under your Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, will undoubtedly make a significant impact.

As we work together to make this year’s run a resounding success, let us remember that by supporting this initiative, we are fostering an environment of inclusivity and breaking down barriers for persons with disabilities,” said Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy.

Event Organising Chairman, Dato’ Jeffrey Ching said that SCAS&FT is targeting some 5,000 people including more disabled participants to join this year’s walk-jog-wheel-a-thon.

“We appeal to the public, sponsors, companies and donors to come forward to support and help raise funds not only for SCAS&FT but for the other participating NGOs who are part of this event,” said Dato’ Jeffrey, adding that SCAS & FT is collaborating with some 30 NGOs in the fund-raising event.

Earlier, Dato’ Sri Nancy took time to have a closer look at the various educational and rehabilitation programmes conducted at the one-stop centre for spastic children which include physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, special education, arts and crafts, competitive sports up to Paralympic level, independent living skills, sheltered workshop, vocational training and music therapy.

For contribution, sponsorship and funding enquiries, please contact: SCAS&FT Annual Walk-Jog-Wheel A-Thon 2023 Organising Chairman, Dato Jeffrey Ching at +6012-378 9755

