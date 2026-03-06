Host Indonesia have been placed in Group A of the ASEAN Under-17 Boys’ Championship 2026 following the official draw held earlier today in Jakarta.
The other teams in Group A are Vietnam, Malaysia, and Timor-Leste.
Group B will feature Thailand competing against Laos, Myanmar, and the Philippines, while Group C will see Australia – the ASEAN U16 defending champions two years ago – face Cambodia, Singapore, and Brunei Darussalam.
The ASEAN Under-17 Boys’ Championship 2026 will be held on 11-23 April 2026 in East Java.
ASEAN UNDER-17 BOYS’ CHAMPIONSHIP 2026
GROUPINGS
GROUP A: Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Timor-Leste
GROUP B: Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Philippines
GROUP C: Australia, Cambodia, Singapore, Brunei Darussalam
