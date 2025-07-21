Korea produced a triumphant performance to deliver an upset 110-109 win over host Indonesia, booking their place in the semifinals of the WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 at the Manahan Indoor Sports Hall in Solo, Indonesia.

Coming in as the runners-up from Relay Group C, Korea took a while to get warmed up as Relay Group B winners Indonesia relied on home support to set the early pace in their quarterfinal clash.

But they failed to build on the stride set by Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah in the Men’s Singles as Korea usurped the next few matches to ultimately take the game through Kim Han-bi who overcame Indonesia’s Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan in Match Nine.

With the win, Korea’s opponent in the semifinals is Thailand, which also had a close game against Hong Kong before winning 110-98.

Thailand was never really in trouble throughout the exchange as they maintained their composure in the effort to hunt down their second title since 2019.

Defending champions China were in no compromising mood as they made short work of Malaysia with a thumping 110-64 victory.

China’s opponent in the semifinals is Japan, which overcame India 110-104.

Like this: Like Loading...