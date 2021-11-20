The draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ intercontinental play-offs will be held in Zurich, Switzerland, on 26 November 2021.

The fixtures that will determine who plays who between the AFC, Concacaf, CONMEBOL and the OFC in the contest for the last two spots at football’s flagship global event will be decided after the European play-off draw, which will start at 17:00 CET.

Both draws will be streamed live on FIFA.com for all territories.

Following the draw, a dramatic conclusion to the FIFA World Cup 2022 preliminary competition looms with the two intercontinental play-off matches to take place over a single leg on 13 and 14 June 2022.

The play-offs were originally scheduled to take place in March 2022 but were rescheduled to June 2022 as a result of the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the scheduling of FIFA World Cup qualifiers globally.

Four years ago, Australia and Peru secured passage to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ via the intercontinental play-offs with wins over Honduras and New Zealand respectively. – www.fifa.com

