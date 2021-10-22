Legendary Italian factory announced as the new supplier to the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup from 2023-2026 inclusive

Dorna Sports and Ducati are delighted to announce a new partnership, with the legendary Italian motorcycle marque set to become the single manufacturer for a new era of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup from 2023 to 2026.

The announcement was made in a special Press Conference on Thursday at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli ahead of the Gran Premio Nolan del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia Romagna, with Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta joining Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali to reveal the new project.

The new era of MotoE™ is a historic one for the Borgo Panigale factory as Ducati enters the world of electric racing, taking on a new challenge and preparing to write another incredible chapter in a decorated history of competition. As with their MotoGP™ and WorldSBK projects, this new adventure in MotoE™ will prove the perfect laboratory to take technology and innovation from the track to the showroom.

The machine for the new era of MotoE™ will be purpose built from the principles of Ducati’s racing DNA, with focus on creating a lightweight motorcycle that unites tradition, passion and innovation for a new era of electric competition in the MotoGP™ paddock.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati Motor Holding: “We are very proud of this agreement because, like every first, it represents a historic moment for our company. Ducati is always focused towards the future and every time it enters a new world it does so aiming to create the best-performing product possible. This agreement comes at the right time for Ducati, which has been studying electric powertrains for years, as it will allow us to develop within a controlled field: that of competition. We will work to give every participant in the FIM MotoE World Cup a high-performance, electric motorcycle and one made to exemplify being lightweight. “It’s in the area of weight, which is a fundamental element of sports bikes, which will prove the greatest challenge. Lightweight machinery has always been in Ducati’s DNA and thanks to the technology and chemistry of the batteries that are evolving quickly, we are sure that we can achieve excellent results. We test our innovations and future-focused technological solutions on circuits all over the world and then create exciting and desirable products for Ducatisti. I am convinced that, once again, we will treasure the experience we gain in the world of competition in order to transfer and apply them to production motorcycles.” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO Dorna Sports: “We are very proud to announce Ducati as the new, single manufacturer for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup. With their incredible racing history, it is an honour to welcome this commitment from one of the best-known manufacturers in the paddock and to take on this new challenge together. We are eager to see what the future has in store and continue to watch this technology develop and grow, with the MotoGP paddock and MotoE continuing to drive innovation and evolution in the motorcycling industry – at the same time as creating an incredible on-track spectacle. “In addition, we would like to thank Energica for the important role they have played in the inception and growth of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup. They have made an invaluable contribution to making the series what it is now as we look forward to another season racing together in 2022, ahead of this new era.”

