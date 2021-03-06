Electrical project with the Volkswagen ID.R completed after three years of success

Important technology carrier for the Volkswagen brand’s electrical strategy

Available to download: 36-page press booklet with all of the information on the ID.R

The ID.R has made motorsport history as a technological pioneer across three continents and has bid farewell from race tracks across the world. In 2018, Volkswagen’s first fully-electric race car was ready to go after only 250 days of development, setting new records for electromobility with its overall record at Pikes Peak (USA).

Within a total of 815 days, the 500 kW (680 PS) electric race car then set another five records, proving the great capabilities of the electric drive which Volkswagen had meanwhile successfully brought to the roads with its production models in the ID. family.

Fascinating and emotional: the ID.R as an ambassador for electromobility

In its digital booklet ‘Record–racer ID.R – Pioneer of the ID. family’, Volkswagen Motorsport looks back on the ID.R’s success story. The 36-page booklet offers insight into and context on how the fully-electric race car, a figurehead for the ID. family, linked up Volkswagen’s technical competencies in electromobility with the emotions of and fascination with racing.

At the same time, Volkswagen Motorsport had achieved pioneering work for the ID. family with its ID.R: pushing limits, testing phys­ical limits – in order to make use of the Motorsport’s knowledge for road cars.

