Thailand Futsal head coach Rakphol Sainetngam said ahead of the team’s challenge at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 that the focus and emphasis will be on the team itself rather than on the opposing teams.Thailand are in Group B against Lebanon (27 January 2026), Kuwait (29 January 2026), and Vietnam (31 January 2026)“We’re trying to check and do our homework thoroughly (against our opponents in the group). But more importantly, it is all about ourselves. If we are confident and the team is well-prepared, we’ll get through the first round of this tournament and show our full potential,” said Rakphol.”We’re fairly well-prepared, considering we only had 20 days. But we must commend the players for their commitment to training. Initially, we were quite worried about the timeframe, but the players remained focused during training and understood the methods and tactics we had set up. There are still some things that need to be improved, which we will have to improve in the remaining two days in Indonesia.”Two years ago, as host, Thailand emerged as the runner-up behind champions Iran.“We know that last time (in 2024) we performed quite well, reaching the final. This year we’re playing away from home, so we need to be more focused,” he added.“I have confidence in my players because we’ve trained and performed quite well in the warm-up matches. We’re paying close attention to the details in each game. “Our goal right now is to take it one game at a time. We don’t want to look too far ahead and think about reaching the final. We’re trying to focus on each game because every team needs careful analysis, and we need to motivate our players to perform well from the very first game.” #AFF

Photo Courtesy #FutsalThailand

