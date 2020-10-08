The general feeling from most of the riders is that the track is very difficult and on their MotoGP™ bikes, it’s going to be very tough here. However, it’s a great circuit. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) said the circuit was “sweet” but “scary”, with teammate Maverick Viñales particularly liking the fast, flowing final corner. The Spaniard and second in the Championship Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) said the wheelies could be a problem with the MotoGP™ bikes, with the general consensus being that Yamaha will start the weekend as favourites – the track seemingly suiting the YZR-M1’s characteristics.