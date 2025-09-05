The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2025 enters its decisive third week with semi-final qualification still wide open.

As the pool phase reaches its climax, only Fiji has secured a place in the final four, ensuring a thrilling weekend of international rugby ahead.

Every match in week three will play a critical role in determining which nations advance and move one step closer to not only Pacific Nations Cup glory, but Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 qualification.

With the final week of the pool phase set to begin, semi-final spots are still up for grabs

This weekend’s matches will see Samoa play Fiji in Rotorua, New Zealand, and the USA host Japan in Sacramento

With Japan and Fiji already qualified for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, the next qualified teams will be revealed after this weekend.

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2025 enters its decisive third week with semi-final qualification still wide open. As the pool phase reaches its climax, only Fiji has secured a place in the final four, ensuring a thrilling weekend of international rugby ahead. Every match in week three will play a critical role in determining which nations advance and move one step closer to not only Pacific Nations Cup glory, but Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 qualification.

What’s at stake

Semi-final qualification : Three places remain up for grabs, with this weekend’s fixtures to prove decisive.

: Three places remain up for grabs, with this weekend’s fixtures to prove decisive. Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 qualification spots: With Australia 2027 fast approaching, teams in the Pacific Nations Cup are not only competing for a title but also for crucial qualification spots. Strong performances in this tournament will play a pivotal role in securing a place at the next Rugby World Cup, adding another layer of intensity to every match.

A tight race for semi-final spots

The standings highlight just how competitive this year’s tournament has been. Week one had some upsets with both Canada and Tonga seeded below their opponents USA and Samoa respectively, pulling off impressive wins. This means every nation remains in contention. The battle for pool supremacy is expected to intensify further this weekend, with strong performances required from all sides.

Pool A – Fiji, while top of the pool, remain alert as Samoa look to challenge them this weekend. Tonga awaits eagerly for the result with one win in hand.



– Fiji, while top of the pool, remain alert as Samoa look to challenge them this weekend. Tonga awaits eagerly for the result with one win in hand. Pool B – This remains wide open, with all teams still in the running for semi-final spots. Canada and Japan both have five points, while the USA can stir things up with a bonus point win.



Week three fixtures

Two intense fixtures will define the final week of pool play:

Samoa v Fiji – Saturday, 6 September, Rotorua, New Zealand

An encounter with a rich history that will determine who joins Fiji in the semi-finals.



– Saturday, 6 September, Rotorua, New Zealand An encounter with a rich history that will determine who joins Fiji in the semi-finals. USA v Japan – Saturday, 6 September, Sacramento, USA

The USA will aim to bounce back from their opening round defeat to Canada, while Japan seek to build momentum following a strong performance in week two.

Like this: Like Loading...