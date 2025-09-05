The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) have signed a sponsorship agreement with Mega Group of Companies – known for their manufacturing of construction materials in the country for more than 20 years.MFF President Zaw Zaw attended the sponsorship signing ceremony alongside Senior Vice Chairman Pyae Phyo Tay Za, Vice Chairman Theik Khun Naung Myint Wai, and Mega Group of Companies Managing Directors.Other attendees were MFF Executive Committee members, the Myanmar national football teams, and officials from sponsor companies, guests, and the media. #AFF

