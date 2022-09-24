Continental Futsal at its highest level embarks on its much-awaited comeback after a four-year hiatus when the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ Kuwait 2022 goes live on 27, September 2022.

The tournament, returning for its 17th edition after a break caused by the pandemic, is making its debut in Kuwait and will be staged for the first time in West Asia in 10 years.

Asia’s top 16 sides will battle at the Saad Al Abdullah Hall led by defending champions Islamic Republic of Iran, the most successful team in the competition.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_futsal_asian_cup/news/excitement_soars_as_afc_futsal_asian_cup%E2%84%A2_returns_in_kuwait_1.html

