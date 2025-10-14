The growing strength of Chinese women’s golf, led by teenage amateur phenoms Xu Ying and Zhou Shiyuan, will be showcased at the 2025 Women’s China Open which tees off at Enhance Anting Golf Club in Shanghai on Friday.

A total of 108 players will vie for the prestigious trophy at the CLPG Tour’s flagship CNY 1 million tournament, where past champions include former World No. 1s Jiyai Shin and Sung-hyun Park of Korea, China’s Janet Lin Xiyu, Angelina Ye Lei and last year’s winner, Ji Yuai.

All eyes will be on the exciting emergence of a talented group of Chinese amateurs who have taken this season’s domestic circuit by storm.

In 11 CLPG Tour tournaments this year, six have been won by amateurs, led by 16-year-old Xu Ying, who has won twice, Zhou Shiyuan (15-years-old), Liu Yujie (15), Ren Yijia (16) and An Zining (17). The current Points Leader is the 18-year-old and fledgling professional, Wang Zixuan, who has won once this year, and will start amongst the frontrunners chasing their national open crown.

Southeast Asia’s aspiring talents including Thailand’s Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, Singapore’s Amanda Tan, Malaysia’s Ng Jing Xuen and Indonesia’s Holly Victoria Halim are also in the field with the aim to become only the third international winner on the CLPG Tour this season, after Japan’s Rio Takeda and Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand.

The ultra-talented Xu enters this week’s showpiece in confident mood after earning low individual honours at the recent World Amateur Team Championships Espirito Santo Trophy in Singapore where she helped Team China finish joint fourth. Following an impressive T7 finish in the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Sunday where she was the leading Chinese, Xu will now be on a mission to claim the Women’s China Open title following her joint runner-up finish in the event last season.

“Last year’s Women’s China Open left a deep impression on me. I played very well in the final round, which earned me the “Best Amateur” award and the second runner-up finish in my career. That memory is still vivid,” said Xu, who is presently ranked 20th on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

“The highlight of the season was winning my first CLPG Tour title (in April). That moment fulfilled a lifelong goal. I first competed on the Tour in 2021 when I was only 11 or 12 years old. Playing alongside seasoned professionals has taught me so much, and every tournament has been a valuable learning experience that has helped me grow into a better player.”

Xu hopes to follow in the footsteps of China’s trailblazer Feng Shanshan, who has since retired, and current World No. 7 Yin Ruoning, where the duo have won a combined 15 titles on the LPGA Tour. “They are world-class golfers and make us proud as Chinese players,” said Xu. “They have set a great example and continue to inspire me to keep moving forward. They have shown to young golfers like me what is possible.”

For now, Xu is targeting a victory at Enhance Anting, which also hosted the men’s Volvo China Open in April. “This tournament means a great deal to me. Winning here would give me greater confidence and add valuable experience for my future competitions. I truly love golf. The challenge of battling with a little white ball and constantly comparing myself against my own limits fascinates me. Golf has given me some wonderful achievements, and I will continue to work hard to pursue my dreams.”

The 15-year-old Zhou Shiyuan, who has already won three times against the professionals in the past two seasons on the CLPG Tour, is also dreaming of lifting the coveted Women’s China Open trophy.

“The Women’s China Open is one of the most prestigious events for every Chinese golfer. To compete in this event is not only about honour but also about responsibility and dreams – it truly is the highest form of recognition. Winning the Women’s China Open would go beyond any of my previous tournament victories,” said Zhou, who also represented Team China in the Espirito Santo Trophy and was T11 at the LPGA Tour event last weekend.

Current CLPG Tour No. 1 Wang Zixuan, who has three other top 10s to accompany her lone victory this season, finished runner-up in the 2023 Women’s China Open and hopes to improve by one rung this week. “That result gave me the confidence to turn professional, making this tournament one of the most important starting points of my career,” said Wang.

“The Women’s China Open stands as one of the most prestigious tournaments in the country. To win here would be a chance to share my journey, from an amateur player to a professional champion, in front of a home crowd.”

A press conference to launch this week’s Women’s China Open was held at Enhance Anting today, with China Golf Association Vice President TK Pen, China Golf Association Secretary General Wei Qingfeng, CLPG Tour CEO Lihong, Enhance Anting Managing Director Ozzie Ling, SPORTFIVE Korea Managing Director David Chun, Venue Asia CEO John Cappo and Tournament Director Raymond Roessel, in attendance.

Defending champion Ji Yuai, Angelina Ye Lei (2023 Women’s China Open champion), Wang Zixuan, Liu Yujie and Xu Ying were also in attendance along with this week’s tournament sponsors and partners.

The Women’s China Open boasts a field of 108 players in the three-day stroke-play competition where the top 60 players and ties will advance to the final round after the cut is set through 36 holes.

To learn more about the Women’s China Open, please visit www.clpga.org and @WomensChinaOpen on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

