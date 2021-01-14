The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have decided to send their national Under-19 team to the 31st edition of the SEA Games that will be hosted by Vietnam at the end of the year.

The SEA Games has been slated for 22 November to 2 December 2021.

This was decided by the FAM Exco which met recently.

It is felt that sending the U19 team will be the best option as they will also be playing at the AFC U19 Championship possibly in the last quarter of the year.

The team under Brad Maloney is being prepared as part of a long-term plan towards the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and where they will also be used for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers.

Like this: Like Loading...