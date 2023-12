The Council of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has lifted the lifetime bans on Manap Bin Hamat (“Manap”), Mizan Bin Ulot (“Mizan”), Abdul Malek bin Mohammad (“Malek”) and Zulkifli Kartoyoho (“Zulkifli”) after receiving their appeals.

The four individuals had each of their lifetime bans imposed on them at various points between 1995 to 1998 by the FAS Disciplinary Committee, an independent panel of the FAS.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...