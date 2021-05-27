The FA of Singapore (FAS) have informed the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that they will withdraw as host for Groups H & I of the AFC Cup 2021.

The competition was due to take place between 29 June – 6 July 2021 and involves foreign clubs from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Singapore’s representatives in these group matches are Lion City Sailors FC & Geylang International FC.

The FAS have been working with all parties to provide a safe environment for all participants of the tournament.

However, the erratic COVID-19 situation regionally has made the inbound travel challenging for the overseas participating teams.

In the interest of all the players, the officials, and the local community, the FAS have decided not to host the AFC Cup 2021 Group Stage matches.

The FAS would like to thank the AFC for their understanding and wished them every success with the AFC Cup 2021.

