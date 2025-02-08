For the first time, the FIA has launched a new programme providing mentorship opportunities to disabled people in the world of motorsport.

Designed to build a sense of community and global connection, increase awareness for disabled people in motorsport, and facilitate personal and professional growth, less experienced individuals – mentees – will be paired with more experienced peers – mentors – connecting individuals and enhancing confidence through these relationships.

With 50 seats available on the programme, applications will open on 6 February and will be processed on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

Mentors and mentees will be matched based on their career interests, skills, knowledge, experience, disability, and wider skill set. Providing resources and clear guidelines, the FIA will help mentors and mentees to build successful relationships that accelerate all-round development.

Hosted online, participants will connect through a digital platform, powered by OneUpOneDown mentorship technology, allowing for flexible and accessible interaction regardless of location, with the online nature ensuring ease of scheduling and resource sharing.

Click here to register interest: https://forms.office.com/e/nHyLFCHXFV

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said: “The FIA is committed to increasing accessibility and diversity across motorsport, and through programmes like this we are able to assist and grow our communities.

“This new programme will help to create a network of support and learning for disabled individuals, opening up new opportunities in line with our commitment to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, working together to break down barriers that obstruct full and effective participation in motorsport.”

Nathalie McGloin, FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission President, said: “The DAA was created to ensure accessible racing and motoring, to promote knowledge sharing and best practices, and to champion inclusivity and representation.

“I’m proud to be part of the launch of this next step in the FIA’s commitment to accessibility and diversity and look forward to seeing these mentorship partnerships flourish.”

At the FIA, diversity is encouraged across the board, with the federation committed to building better and more accessible pathways into motorsport and mobility alike. Established in 2018, the FIA Disability & Accessibility Commission has helped change the sport’s culture to better facilitate and value the participation of people with disabilities in all aspects. – www.fia.com

