Eight international match racing teams will prepare to do battle at the Ficker Cup this weekend, 25-27 April, an official qualifying event of the World Match Racing Tour, hosted by the Long Beach Yacht Club. As well as the Ficker Cup trophy at stake, the two top placed teams will earn an invitation to next week’s 60th Anniversary of the LBYC Congressional Cup, joining a world-class line up of eight skippers already announced including defending champion Chris Poole (USA) and past winner Johnie Berntsson from Sweden.

Lining up for the 2025 edition of the Ficker Cup, the event introduced in 1980 to honor 1970 America’s Cup winning skipper Bill Ficker, are four US teams including Nicole Breault, Cormac Murphy, Pearson Potts and Ryan Seago. French skippers Maxime Mesnil and Aurélien Pierroz join the roster along with Canada’s Peter Wickwire and Australia’s Zac West.

“This year we have an incredibly talented lineup of sailors for the Ficker Cup” commented 2025 Event Chair Ken Mattfeld. “They are all ranked within the top 30 worldwide so it promises to be a fierce battle to secure the final two spots in the 60th Congressional Cup.”

Racing will take place from Friday 25 – Sunday 27 April in identical Catalina 37’s owned and managed by the Long Beach Foundation. Spectators will be able to watch the racing close-up with free viewing and commentary from Long Beach’s Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier.

After the final of the Ficker Cup on Sunday, there will be a one day break before registration and practice sessions for the 60th Anniversary Congressional Cup on Tuesday 29 April followed by racing from 30 April – 4 May. The event will be televised live from 2-4 May via YouTube and social media channels.

2024 Congressional Cup winning skipper, USA’s Chris Poole, returns to Long Beach with his Riptide Racing team in pursuit of a third consecutive Congressional Cup title and Crimson Blazer, a record previously only held by USA’s Taylor Canfield (Winner 2014, 2015, 2016 and also 2018 and 2021).

However, Poole faces stiff competition from veterans of the famous Long Beach event including 2009 past winner Johnie Berntsson / Berntsson Sailing Team from Sweden, and Switzerland’s Eric Monnin / Capvis Swiss Match Racing who finished 3rd last year. Current youth match racing world champion Cole Tapper and his CYCA team from Sydney Australia also returns to Long Beach determined to improve on their eighth place finish last year. The Long Beach Yacht Club will be represented by Dave Hood/ DH3 Racing.

2025 FICKER CUP SKIPPERS

1. Nicole Breault (USA)

2. Maxime Mesnil (FRA)

3. Cormac Murphy (USA)

4. Aurélien Pierroz (FRA)

5. Pearson Potts (USA)

6. Ryan Seago (USA)

7. Zac West (AUS)

8. Peter Wickwire (CAN)

2025 CONGRESSIONAL CUP SKIPPERS

1. Chris Poole / Riptide Racing (USA) 2. Johnie Berntsson / Berntsson Sailing Team (SWE) 3. Eric Monnin / Capvis Swiss Match Racing (SUI) 4. Rocco Attili / RBYS Racing (ITA) 5. Ian Garreta / Med Racing (FRA) 6. Cole Tapper / CYCA (AUS) 7. Dave Hood / DH3 Racing (USA) 8. Björn Hansen / Hansen Sailing Team (SWE) 9. Ficker Cup 1st Place 10. Ficker Cup 2nd Place

