Aprilia offered another update on the World Champion as he gets set to return to Spain on the 26th of April.

MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin has been discharged from Hamad General Hospital in Doha following his crash at the Qatar Grand Prix, marking a positive step forward in his recovery from a serious injury sustained during the race weekend.

Martin, who suffered a hemopneumothorax and multiple rib fractures in the fall, had been under close medical supervision since the incident. Following a slow but steady recovery, doctors have now cleared the Aprilia Racing rider to leave hospital care.

In a message posted to Instagram, Martin shared his gratitude and gave fans an update on his condition:

“Finally out of the hospital. Thank you all for the messages and for supporting me through this tough time in my life. I’m still in a lot of pain, but everything is under control. I’ll stay in Qatar for a few more days as a precaution, and as soon as I can, I’ll head home to rest and be with my people. Hope it’ll be very soon.”

While his discharge signals good progress, Martin’s full recovery is still ongoing. He will remain in Qatar for a short period as a precaution before travelling back to Europe, with Aprilia later confirming that Martin is scheduled to fly to Madrid on the 26th of April before undergoing further checks at the Hospital Ruber Internacional Quirón in Madrid.

Aprilia have also confirmed that test rider Lorenzo Savadori will step in to replace Martin at the upcoming Spanish GP in Jerez. Meanwhile, the focus remains on Martin’s health and gradual return to fitness.

We wish the World Champion well as his recovery progresses. – www.motogp.com

