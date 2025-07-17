Lawn bowls queen Nor Farah Ain Abdullah, was acclaimed as the Best Athlete at the SAM-100PLUS Awards 2024.

The award adds to Farah Ain’s collection of recognition after she was crowned National Sportswoman at the 2024 National Sports Awards (ASN) two months ago.

Farah Ain beat out other great nominations including national men’s badminton doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, women’s bowling champion Sin Li Jane, tower runner Soh Wai Ching and national wushu queen Tan Cheong Min.

“I am very grateful for this award. I am happy to be able to bring glory to Lawn Bowls again, so that more people will know more about this sport,” she said.

Meanwhile, national para powerlifting athlete, Bonnie Bunyau Gustin once again topped the Best Para Athlete category, beating main contender Cheah Liek Hou (para badminton).

For the Best Young Athlete category, national teenage swimmer, Muhd Dhuha Zulfikry was announced as the winner after winning six gold medals and two silver medals at the Malaysia Games (SUKMA), including breaking four tournament records.

The Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association (PSM) also received recognition when it was announced as the recipient of the Dynamic Association Award, while Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC was honoured to receive the SAM Special Award for its overall achievement as the country’s best professional club.

