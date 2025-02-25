Ezra FC have scooped up their first-ever Lao League 1 crown with a match to spare.A narrow 2-1 victory over Luang Prabang United on the road gave Ezra FC 35 points from 13 matches played.Peter Phanthavong gave Ezra the lead in the 44th minute as an own goal from Phoutthalak Thongsanith in the 63rd minute put both teams back on level terms.However, Anantaza Siphongphan struck the winner four minutes to the end to give Ezra the win and the full points.Defending champions Young Elephants FC are currently in second place with 31 points, with Master 7 FC in third place with 29 points. #AFF#LFFPhotos Courtesy #EzraFC / #LuangprabangFC

