Formula E and the FIA today revealed the full roster of 11 rookie drivers set to debut at the first rookie session of Season 10. This session is scheduled for Friday 12 April during Rounds 6 and 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the Misano World Circuit in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy.

The rookie free practice sessions are designed exclusively for drivers with no previous experience racing a Formula E car on-track and who hold a minimum International Grade B licence. The session is designed to promote new and emerging talent in the premier electric racing series, offering them a platform to showcase their skills in the driving seat of the GEN3 race car – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.

The last on-track rookie session conducted by the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship was the official Rookie Free Practice in Rome for Rounds 13 and 14 of Season 9. Notably, Jehan Daruvala, a rookie from that session, has since advanced to a full-time seat for Season 10 with Maserati MSG Racing.

Ahead of the Misano E-Prix this weekend, on Saturday 13 April and Sunday 14 April, rookies representing all 11 teams in the championship will get the opportunity to shine in a Free Practice session today at 14:30-15:00.

For the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s first visit to the Italian track, the drivers will face the 14 turns of the 3.382km track complete clockwise, infield at Turns 1, 2, 3 and 4 before returning to the GP layout down towards what will be Turn 5 and the Turn 7 hairpin. A high-speed straight follows into a sharp left-right at Turns 8 and 9 before another fast sprint around the complex at the back of the circuit before hooking back through Turn 14 onto the home straight.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“As we embark on this exciting new venture in Misano, we welcome a new wave of talent to the Formula E stage. These rookie sessions not only showcase the potential of emerging drivers but also our underlying commitment to nurturing fresh talent in the world of electric motorsport.

“Formula E stands at the forefront of motorsport when it comes to technological advancement and innovation. We’re thrilled to harness that energy and provide the upcoming generation of racing prodigies with the ultimate platform to showcase their skills: behind the wheel of the GEN3 race car.”

Pablo Martino, Head of Formula E Championship, FIA:

“The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is renowned for its forward-focused approach. That applies as much to promoting new drivers as it does to developing technologies, which is one of the reasons why the rookie track time in Misano and Berlin is so important. We are firm advocates of granting drivers the opportunity to showcase their skills, and what better environment than at the very heart of a race weekend?”

Expanding on the Misano rookie Free Practice session, the Berlin E-Prix in just over a month, will also feature a much-anticipated rookie test day. Scheduled for the Monday following Rounds 9 and 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Saturday, May 11th, and Sunday, May 12th, this event is tailored for competitors who have yet to experience the thrill of Formula E racing. It’s a mandatory opportunity for all teams to field at least one driver in this session.

Drivers to watch:

Zane Maloney, Andretti Formula E: Andretti is set to once again highlight the talents of Zane Maloney, who will commandeer the team’s Porsche 99X Electric in both the Rookie Free Practice session in Misano and the upcoming Berlin Rookie Test. Returning to represent the American outfit, Maloney is poised to further solidify his role as the team’s official reserve and development driver, clocking valuable laps in Misano’s session. This will mark his fourth appearance with the team, building on his experience from the 2023 Rookie Test, as well as his participation in the Rookie Free Practice session in Rome and the Season 10 pre-season test in Valencia.

Announced as Andretti Formula E’s official reserve and development driver in November of last year, Maloney has been pivotal in providing strategic support for the team’s simulator development efforts at their Banbury headquarters. His journey continued with a remarkable start to his 2024 Formula 2 campaign in Bahrain last month, where he secured back-to-back victories, propelling him to the top of the driver’s standings and solidifying his status as Barbados’ first-ever Formula 2 driver.

Paul Aron, Envision Racing: At just 20 years old, Aron is hailed as one of the most thrilling young talents in single-seater racing, currently holding the second position in the Formula 2 standings for the season. With an impressive three podium finishes under his belt already in his inaugural full FIA Formula 2 campaign this year, the Estonian driver is swiftly establishing himself as a standout prospect for the future.

In preparation for Berlin, Aron will dive into an intensive simulator program with the team, ensuring he’s thoroughly primed for the upcoming challenge. Additionally, the team has made the decision to grant Aron the opportunity to showcase his skills in the Rookie Free Practice session in Misano today, further highlighting their confidence in his abilities.

Jordan King, Mahindra Racing: With Nyck de Vries of Mahindra Racing unavailable for the double-header around Tempelhof Airport due to a prior commitment in the FIA World Endurance Championship, the team will turn to King to fill the void. A seasoned racer with a rich background in international single-seaters, including stints in the IndyCar Series, FIA Formula 2, and FIA Formula 3, King brings a wealth of experience to the table. Having served as Test Driver for the Manor Racing Formula 1 team in the past, he currently holds a crucial simulator and development role with the Alpine F1 Team.

King’s familiarity with Mahindra’s M10Electro is extensive, having completed eight test days and countless hours on the team’s simulator. To gear up for Berlin, King will also partake in the Rookie Free Practice ahead of Rounds 6 & 7 in Misano, further demonstrating his readiness to step up to the challenge.

Sheldon van der Linde, Jaguar TCS Racing: 2022 DTM champion, Sheldon van der Linde, will make his return to the Formula E paddock, gearing up for today’s Free Practice 0 test. The South African, and brother of Kelvin van der Linde who stepped in at ABT CUPRA in Season 9, swiftly acclimatised himself when he participated in the championship’s official Berlin Rookie Test for Jaguar TCS Racing last April. As a former DTM champion and sportscar driver, Van der Linde dominated the morning’s proceedings during the test, posting a time just half a second shy of the weekend’s fastest time seen over the SABIC Berlin E-Prix, under similar dry conditions.

No. Team Car Driver 11 ABT CUPRA Formula E Team Mahindra M10Electro Tim Tramnitz 1 Andretti Formula E Porsche 99X Electric Zane Maloney 24 DS PENSKE DS E-TENSE FE23 Robert Shwartzman 4 Envision Racing Jaguar I-Type 6 Paul Aron 3 ERT Formula E Team ERT X24 Mikel Azcona 37 Jaguar TCS Racing Jaguar I-Type 6 Sheldon van der Linde 48 Mahindra Racing Mahindra M10Electro Jordan King 18 Maserati MSG Racing Maserati Tipo Folgore Yann Ehrlacher 5 NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 04 Taylor Barnard 22 Nissan Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 04 Caio Collet 13 TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric Matt Campbell

Like this: Like Loading...