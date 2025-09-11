Formula E and the FIA today confirmed that the second iteration of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship All-Women’s Test will take place in Valencia, Spain, on Friday 31 October 2025, as part of the official pre-season test programme ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Following the historic, world-first debut ahead of Season 11 last year, the dedicated test returns with double the track time available for up to 20 elite women drivers, with all 10 Formula E teams taking part. Each driver will run the current GEN3 Evo race car, the same car raced by official Formula E drivers and supported by the same team infrastructure as their championship counterparts.

The initiative underscores Formula E and the FIA’s long-term commitment to accelerating diversity and equality in motorsport, from grassroots to the highest levels.

Each team in the championship is required to field at least one woman driver for the full-day session, with teams having the option to enter two women drivers, all competing in current-season cars. This historic test continues to attract top talent from across motorsport.

Last season’s inaugural test created meaningful pathways, with five women going on to secure rookie or official development roles, with three moving into permanent ongoing positions within Formula E teams.

In parallel, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will also host a special edition of the FIA Girls on Track programme on the same day as the all-women’s test for up to 100 local young women, offering hands-on educational workshops and the chance to meet the drivers and teams, building visibility, engagement and pathways for women looking to enter the motorsport ecosystem. Interested applicants can sign up here.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said:

“We’re pleased to be returning with our second all-women’s test. Last year’s event was a landmark moment and its success has laid a foundation for what comes next. This year, with double the track time, we’re offering an even greater platform for elite women drivers to demonstrate their talent in our cutting-edge GEN3 Evo race car.

“Unlike other series where women drivers have to use old or restricted machinery, they’ll be using the state-of-the-art GEN3 Evo car that accelerates 30% faster than an F1 car, just as our Championship drivers do. We’ve already seen this initiative lead to real career progression for multiple drivers, and we expect this year’s test to open even more doors.”

Pablo Martino, Head of Formula E at the FIA, said:

“Following the success of the inaugural Formula E Women’s Test, we are delighted to be offering talented female racers another invaluable opportunity to gain experience and showcase their skills in the series. The feedback from teams and participants last year was positive, and there has already been a tremendous level of interest in next month’s test.

“At the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, we are committed to fostering greater diversity and equality in motorsport, and with a number of the women who tested the Formula E car last year having since gone on to establish themselves in some positions in the championship, we have no doubt that it is only a matter of time before we see one of them joining the grid.”

Official Formula E Pre-season Test

Formula E’s 20 official drivers from all 10 teams will return to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo track on 27-30 October, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s longstanding test venue, following a one-off visit to Jarama, Madrid, where, almost a year ago, the GEN3 Evo made its debut.

Since then, the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built has broken all Formula E speed records, while most races saw triple-digit overtakes in one of Formula E’s most entertaining and exciting seasons yet.

Drivers and teams will return to the track with a more robust understanding of the GEN3 Evo car’s capabilities and a readiness to push its limits even further across the week with the Season 12 campaign beginning in São Paulo on 6 December 2025.

2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Calendar

Event Round(s) Location Date(s) 0 Pre-season Testing Valencia, Spain 27 October – 31 October 2025 1 1 Brazil, São Paulo 6 December 2025 2 2 Mexico, Mexico City (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez) 10 January 2026 3 3 USA, Miami International Autodrome 31 January 2026 4 4 & 5 Saudi Arabia, Jeddah Corniche Circuit 13 & 14 February 2026 5 6 Spain, Circuito del Madrid Jarama 21 March 2026 6 7 & 8 Germany, Berlin 2 & 3 May 2026 7 9 & 10 Monaco, Monte Carlo 16 & 17 May 2026 8 11 *TBC 30 May 2026 9 12 *TBC 20 June 2026 10 13 & 14 China, Shanghai International Circuit 4 & 5 July 2026 11 15 & 16 Japan, Tokyo 25 & 26 July 2026 12 17 & 18 UK, London 15 & 16 August 2026

*To be announced in forthcoming FIA World Motor Sport Council Meeting later in 2025

