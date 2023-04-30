The field of contenders for time trial specialists is outstanding, starting with World Champion Tobias Foss who will have to watch out for his strong rivals Filippo Ganna, Stefan Küng, Matteo Sobrero and Edoardo Affini, among others, willing to take their revenge.

Among the riders looking for a stage win, with options as outsiders in the general classification, are Hugh Carthy, Jack Haig, Pavel Sivakov, Lorenzo Fortunato, Bauke Mollema, Einer Rubio and the evergreen Domenico Pozzovivo.

The field of finisseurs is also wide, with big-name contestants such as Fausto Masnada, Victor Lafay, Simone Consonni, Lorenzo Rota, Diego Ulissi, Vincenzo Albanese, Davide Formolo, Taco Van der Hoorn, Alessandro De Marchi, Andrea Vendrame, Stefano Oldani, Luis Leon Sanchez and Filippo Zana. – www.giroditalia.it