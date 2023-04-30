The key contenders of the 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia, which will start on 6 May from the Costa dei Trabocchi, have been announced. For the first time since 2007, both World Champions will be at the start.
With nine days to go, the provisional entry list for the 106th Giro d’Italia, departing on Saturday 6 May from the Costa dei Trabocchi, has been announced. Riders will battle across 21 stages of the Corsa Rosa, until the finish line in Rome on Sunday 28 May.
Taking a shot at the Maglia Rosa
Among the big favourites for the Maglia Rosa are World Champion Remco Evenepoel, winner of this year’s UAE Tour, and Primoz Roglic, the Maglia Azzurra at the most recent Tirreno-Adriatico. There are many riders who are willing to write their name on the Trofeo Senza Fine. Among the participants, the only one having done so is Tao Geoghegan Hart (2020), recent winner of the Tour of The Alps. The Briton will be one of the captains of Ineos Grenadiers, who will line up at the start the 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas. Other contenders for the Maglia Rosa include João Almeida (15 days wearing the Maglia Rosa in 2020), Damiano Caruso (2nd in 2021), Thibaut Pinot (4th in 2017), Alexsandr Vlasov (4th in 2021) and Rigoberto Uran (2nd in 2013 and 2014).
Climbers setting their sights on the Maglia Azzurra
Among the pretenders for the Maglia Azzurra will be, even if his participation is not sure, Giulio Ciccone, winner of this classification in 2019 and particularly motivated by the Grande Partenza in his homeland Abruzzo. Among the challengers are Koen Bouwman, 2022 Maglia Azzurra and winner of two stages, Lennard Kämna, winner on Mount Etna in 2022, and Jay Vine and Warren Barguil, both taking on their first Giro.
Youngsters aiming for the Maglia Bianca
The special classification for riders born after 1 January 1998 sees Remco Evenepoel as the main favourite. Contending for the Maglia Bianca besides the Belgian ace will be João Almeida, whom we’ve already mentioned above and who already stepped on the podium in this classification in 2020, and Santiago Buitrago, who won a stage in 2022. Outsiders will be Thymen Arensman and ‘newcomers’ Ben Healy and Andreas Leknessund.
Stage hunters
The field of contenders for time trial specialists is outstanding, starting with World Champion Tobias Foss who will have to watch out for his strong rivals Filippo Ganna, Stefan Küng, Matteo Sobrero and Edoardo Affini, among others, willing to take their revenge.
Among the riders looking for a stage win, with options as outsiders in the general classification, are Hugh Carthy, Jack Haig, Pavel Sivakov, Lorenzo Fortunato, Bauke Mollema, Einer Rubio and the evergreen Domenico Pozzovivo.
The field of finisseurs is also wide, with big-name contestants such as Fausto Masnada, Victor Lafay, Simone Consonni, Lorenzo Rota, Diego Ulissi, Vincenzo Albanese, Davide Formolo, Taco Van der Hoorn, Alessandro De Marchi, Andrea Vendrame, Stefano Oldani, Luis Leon Sanchez and Filippo Zana. – www.giroditalia.it