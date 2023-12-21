The 111th edition of the Tour de France will start from Florence on Saturday, 29 June 2024 in a historic first for the Grande Boucle.

THE LONGEST WAIT, CHRISTIAN PRUDHOMME, DIRECTOR OF THE TOUR DE FRANCE

Florence had been talking to us about it for a very long time, Emilia-Romagna nurtured its burning desire, and then Piedmont came on board — Italy truly raised its ambitions to the power of three to host the Grand Départ.

Their ardour and synergies will right a historic wrong as the Tour de France gets underway on the Italian Peninsula for the first time and the riders take their first pedal strokes in this true-blue cycling nation.

Exactly a century after Ottavio Bottecchia became the first cyclist from the other side of the Alps to win the Tour, the peloton will go from the birthplace of Gino Bartali, a champion Righteous Among the Nations, to that of Marco Pantani, the unforgettable Il Pirata, worshipped without measure, before paying tribute to the campionissimo, Fausto Coppi.

These three stages will take us through majestic landscapes in which the leaders will be forced to take matters into their own hands from the opening weekend. It is going to be magical.

JUST LIKE HOME, STEFANO BONACCINI, PRESIDENT OF THE REGION EMILIA-ROMAGNA ET DARIO NARDELLA, MAYOR OF FLORENCE

“Florence and Emilia-Romagna are physically linked by mountains. The Apuan Alps, the most incredible stretch of the chain surrounding Tuscany, which yielded the marble for Michelangelo’s sublime creations, extend to the Emilia-Romagna Apennines, a mountain range carpeted with charming villages steeped in history on the road from Dante’s birthplace to his tomb in Ravenna.

The other tie that binds our city and our region is our passion for cycling. Three of our scions —Gino Bartali, Gastone Nencini and Marco Pantani— have won the Tour, and our other champions are too numerous to mention. Yet one name stands out from the legend: Alfonsina Strada, a pioneer from Castelfranco Emilia, who in 1924 became the first —and only— woman to take part in the men’s Giro d’Italia. For the Tour de France, this Grand Départ from Florence and Emilia-Romagna will feel just like home.”

“It’s an honour to host the Tour de France’s Grand Départ and to be able to showcase Florence and Emilia-Romagna, as well as Turin and Piedmont, to sports enthusiasts from all over the world.

The landscapes that will feature in the race will serve as an invitation to come and discover the extraordinary beauty of these regions, which have always been devoted to cycling, at a time when the bicycle is becoming the preferred means of transport for “slow”, meaning that you take your time, green, sustainable and enjoyable tourism. We’re ready to welcome world cycling’s elite with three magnificent stages that will wind their way along our roads next summer.” – The Local Organising Committee

HAND IN HAND

Florence and Emilia-Romagna are physically linked by mountains. The Apuan Alps, the most impressive part of the chain that surrounds Tuscany, extend towards the Emilia-Romagna Apennines. Their passion for cycling is the other link that unites them, the two locations the birthplace of no fewer than three Tour de France champions between them: Gino Bartali, Gastone Nencini and Marco Pantani.

Florence is the cradle of art, literature and architecture, the birthplace of the Renaissance and the Italian language. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is universally recognised as one of the world’s most beautiful cities, thanks to its many monuments and museums, which attract millions of tourists every year. Proud of its past, Florence is also looking to the future with a vision focused on sustainable development, creativity and innovation.

Emilia-Romagna is built around the green heart of the Apennines, the Po Valley and the Adriatic coast. The ancient Via Emilia, built in Roman times, runs across it from Rimini to Piacenza, an artery that provided the lifeblood to an area rich in culture and with a history stretching back thousands of years. That heritage that is still alive and well, and is now epitomised by Emilia-Romagna’s current position among the most advanced regions in Europe. This is reflected in its economic activity, focused around tourism and the agri-food, textile and automotive industries.

BREATHTAKING, GROUNDBREAKING

Florence is the cradle of art, literature and architecture, the birthplace of the Renaissance and of the Italian language. Nestled on a territory that for centuries has been characterized by the perfect balance between man and nature, it is a destination for millions of visitors from all over the world every year. Today it is a city proud of its past and future oriented, focused on sustainable development, creativity and innovation.

Emilia-Romagna is a unique region. Land of doing and land of beauty, with the Apennines as great green heart, the Adriatic coast, the Po river and its valley. Via Emilia, which crosses the region and connects from Rimini to Piacenza, is the beating heart of an area rich in culture and a millenary history. It's a still living legacy, welded with a present that sees Emilia-Romagna as one of the most advanced territories in Europe, thanks to the tenacity, inspiration and industriousness of its citizens.

FLORENCE

Capital of the Tuscany region

Population: 383,000

EMILIA-ROMAGNA

A region in northern Italy

Surface area: 22,510 km²

Population: 4,460,000

Capital and stage city: Bologna (390,000 inhabitants)

Stage towns and cities: Rimini (150,000 inhabitants), Cesenatico (26,000 inhabitants), and Piacenza (103,000 inhabitants)

PIEDMONT

A region in north-western Italy

Surface area: 25,400 km²

Population: 4,342,000

Capital: Turin (890,000 inhabitants)

