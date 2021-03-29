Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) kept it tight at the top of the 2021 LS V League 1 with just a point separating them from teams on second and third at the standings.

And this week, HAGL picked up their fourth win from five matches played with a rampant 3-0 win over Ho Chi Minh City.

International Nguyen Cong Phuong prised open the lead in the 35th minute before further goals from Nguyen Van Toan in the 76th minute and Tran Minh Vuong’s penalty eight minutes to the end ensured HAGL their continued place at the top of the table.

On the other hand, Than Quang Ninh FC kept up the pressure at the top with a 2-0 away win over Hai Phong FC off a brace from Eydison (12th and 90th minute, penalty) giving them their second straight victory.

Third-placed SHB Da Nang were also winners on the road when they edged Thanh Hoa 3-1 with Rafaelson firing in a hattrick (57th, 80th and 90th minute) as the home team pulled a goal in between through Samson Hoang Vu four minutes to the end.

2021 LS V LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Song Lam Nghe An lost to Viettel FC 1-0

Hoang Anh Gia Lai beat Ho Chi Minh City FC 3-0

Hai Phong lost to Than Quang Ninh 2-0

Saigon FC lost to Nam Dinh 3-0

Thanh Hoa lost to Da Nang 3-1

Binh Dinh drew with Binh Duong 0-0

Hanoi FC drew with Hong Linh Ha Tinh 1-1

