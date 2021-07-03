Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has confirmed his contract with Mercedes AMG Petronas until 2023.

“It’s hard to believe I’ve been working with this great team for almost nine years. I’m excited to continue working together for another two years,” said Hamilton.

“We have achieved a lot of success together but there is still a lot more to be achieved both on and off the circuit.

“I am proud and grateful that Mercedes has always supported my dreams.

“They are responsible and taking important steps to create a broader team and an inclusive environment,” Hamilton said in a statement Saturday.

For the record, Hamilton has won six of seven world titles with Mercedes since joining them in 2013. Another championship he won while with McLaren in 2008.

For this season’s competition, Hamilton, 36, has won three of eight races, but is still 18 points behind leader Max Verstappen. – By Akira Wong

