Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has called up 35 players in preparation for their three remaining matches in Group G of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month.

The training camp will be held from 10-26 May in Hanoi before leaving for the centralized competition that will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Vietnam team is expected to play a friendly against Jordan on 31 May, prior to their official matches a week later.

They will play hosts Indonesia on 7 June 2021 before taking on Malaysia on 11 June and then hosts UAE four days later.

VIETNAM NATIONAL TRAINING SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Bui Tan Truong (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Van Toan (Hai Phong), Nguyen Van Hoang (SLNA), Dang Van Lam (Cerezo Osaka)

DEFENDERS: Do Duy Manh, Tran Dinh Trong, Le Van Xuan, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Tran Van Kien (Hanoi FC); Vu Van Thanh, Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (HAGL); Que Ngoc Hai, Bui Tien Dung, Nguyen Thanh Binh (Viettel); Pham Xuan Manh (SLNA); Ho Tan Tai (Binh Dinh); Nguyen Minh Tung (Thanh Hoa), Do Thanh Thinh (Da Nang)

MIDFIELDERS: To Van Vu (Binh Duong), Pham Duc Huy, Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi FC); Nguyen Tuan Anh, Luong Xuan Truong, Tran Minh Vuong (HAGL); Nguyen Trong Hoang, Nguyen Hoang Duc (Viettel); Cao Van Lien (Saigon), Ly Cong Hoang Anh (Ha Tinh)

STRIKER: Nguyen Van Toan, Nguyen Cong Phuong (HAGL); Phan Van Duc (SLNA); Nguyen Tien Linh (Binh Duong); Phan Van Long, Ha Duc Chinh (Da Nang)

Like this: Like Loading...