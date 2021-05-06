Steven Thielke joins The Els Club Malaysia from TPC Kuala Lumpur, bringing 30 years of golf and hospitality experience

The Els Club Malaysia also appoints Sean Kinsley as Group Director of Agronomy from Dubai

Both appointments will be instrumental in the growth of the club and the destination over the coming year

The Els Club Malaysia, managed by Troon International, the leaders in upscale golf course management have made two new senior appointments.

The championship venue welcomes Steven Thielke as General Manager of The Els Club Desaru Coast and Sean Kinsley as Group Director of Agronomy across The Els Club Malaysia – Desaru Coast and Teluk Datai facilities. Steven and Sean replace long term Troon veterans Stephen Havrilla and Terrance Mohamed who move onto new opportunities in the USA and South East Asia respectively.

