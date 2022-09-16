Siti Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad of Johor is fast becoming the darling of women’s cycling at this year’s Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2022 when she completed her hattrick of gold medals earlier this morning at Bandar Sri Sendayan in Seremban.

The 23-year-old lass from Tangkak was in mercurial form when she scorched the 100km route to win the gold medal in the women’s Individual Mass Start with a time of 3:18:03.855.

The silver went to Wilayah Persekutuan’s Yeong Zhen Yi (3:20:22.509) while Nor Aisyah Munirah Chek Ramli (3:23:45.824) from Terengganu picked up the bronze.

With her second gold in the bag, Nur Adiba then completed her mission of a third gold medal in the women’s Team Mass Start.

Alongside teammates Haziatul Eisya Suhardi, Noormastura Norman and Nur Syafika Natasha Kadir, the quartet clocked in 10:05:35 to take the top spot at the podium.

Siti Nur Adibah had won the first gold medal at this year’s SUKMA in the women’s Individual Time Trial two days earlier.

This SUKMA will be the last for Siti Nur Adibah.

