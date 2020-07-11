SC Heerenveen have chosen not to extend the contract of Vietnam national team defender Doan Van Hau where, as a result, he will be returning to his club Hanoi FC.

Van Hau’s contract with Dutch club Heerenveen expired on 30 June 2020 with Hanoi even offering to help pay his 450,000 euro wages.

But Heerenveen, who was reported to have financial issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have chosen against using Van Hau.

“We are always ready to listen to other negotiations from other clubs and try to create the opportunity for Van Hau to play in a European football environment,” said Hanoi FC President Do Quang Vinh.

“However, with the complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not easy.”

