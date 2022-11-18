Premier nutrition company Herbalife Vietnam announced its support of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 today. This is the second time that the company will be an Official Supporter of Southeast Asia’s premier football competition.



Brokered by SPORTFIVE, the exclusive commercial rights partner of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), this renewed partnership will enable Herbalife Vietnam to use the tournament event mark and official status across its marketing platforms and advertising collaterals.

Herbalife Vietnam will also have opportunities for brand-tailored activations and unique fan engagement and promotional initiatives through various touchpoints such as official tournament collaterals, in-stadia TV commercials and perimeter advertising boards.

Vu Van Thang, General Manager for Herbalife Vietnam and Cambodia, said: “Our continued support of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup is aligned with our long-term commitment to promoting healthy active lifestyles through sports sponsorship. Apart from providing financial support to ensure the best preparations for the tournament, we are delighted and proud that our science-based nutrition products can also help players improve their strength and stamina to optimise their performance on the field.”



Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, Southeast Asia at SPORTFIVE, said: “We are excited to welcome back Herbalife Vietnam as an Official Supporter for AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022. A market leader at the forefront of sports nutrition, the brand has been a trusted and valued partner of AFF since the 2020 edition of the tournament and we appreciate their continued support and commitment. Together with AFF and Herbalife Vietnam, we will deliver a unique ASEAN football experience to even more fans across the region, while also strengthening communities by advocating healthy living.”



Since 2021, Herbalife Vietnam has been the official sponsor of the Men’s National Football Team, the Women’s National Football Team, and the U22/U23/Olympic National Football Team for Vietnam, and the sponsorship will run till 2024.

In addition, Herbalife Nutrition (the parent company of Herbalife Vietnam) has also been an active supporter of sports in the Southeast Asia region.

The organisation started a long-term partnership with Vietnam Olympic Committee (VOC) and Vietnam Paralympic Association (VPA) from 2012 and continues to support the aspirations of Vietnam athletes to outperform and garner better results in regional and international sporting events.

Under this partnership, Herbalife Vietnam provides its wide range of nutrition products, sports nutrition consulting and training to the athletes and coaches of VOC and VPA.

Globally, Herbalife Nutrition is proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup will take place from 20 December 2022 – 16 January 2023 in a home-and-away format between the 10 participating countries.

