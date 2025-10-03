Host Sarawak made a strong start to the 22nd Malaysia Deaf Games (SOPMA XXII) 2025, raking in three gold medals on the opening day of competition in Kuching. Six gold medals were contested on Day One action across athletics and tenpin bowling.

Sarawak set the tone at Mega Lanes E-Mart Batu Kawa, striking double gold in the men’s and women’s individual bowling events.

Agan Ballang Kapong, the pre-tournament favourite, lived up to expectations with a six-game total of 1,177 pinfalls, edging Federal Territory’s Syabil-Azam Syamsul-Azam by just eight pins. “I am very happy and proud of this achievement,” said Agan after his triumph.

In the women’s division, Sia Chew Ing produced a last-frame flourish to edge past Sabah’s Irene L. Gubud in a nail-biting contest. “I am so happy and surprised—the victory only came at the very last moment under strong pressure from my opponent,” said Sia, who sealed Sarawak’s second gold.

Sarawak’s third gold came on the athletic track, with Qasih Amani Anisa Mahsin storming to gold in the women’s 1,500 metres, setting a new SOPMA record of 6:08.11s. Terengganu’s Nur Syuhada took silver in 6:21.00, while Sabah’s Elsie Ellissa Noraiminy settled for bronze in 6:40.00.

Elsewhere in athletics, Melaka’s clinched their first gold through Maria Melissa in the women’s discus with a throw of 23.34 metres.

Selangor’s Noor Muhammad Azrin Nur Azizan claimed the men’s high jump title with a clearance of 1.62 metres. “I am delighted that all the hard work under my coach has paid off,” Noor Muhammad said.

Sabah’s national runner Aslan Kuste lived up to his billing in the men’s 1,500 metres, powering home in a record time of 4m:23.46. Pahang’s Chua Chee Kiang (4:34.71) and Johor’s Muhammad Asyraf Ismail (4m:42.65) completed the podium.

In men’s futsal group stage action, Sarawak opened with a 3-1 victory over Kedah, while Selangor edged Negeri Sembilan 4-3. In Group B, Kelantan defeated Federal Territory 7-4, while Pahang downed Sabah 7-3.

In the badminton mixed team (Sudirman), Federal Territory beat Sarawak 3-2, Sabah overcame Penang 4-1, Penang edged Federal Territory 3-2, and Sabah registered another narrow 3-2 win against Sarawak.

SOPMA XXII brings together more than 800 athletes, officials and volunteers nationwide, competing in five core sports – athletics, badminton, futsal, tenpin bowling and orienteering.

First staged in 1985 as the Inter-Deaf Clubs Sports Championship (KSAKP), the Malaysian Deaf Games has since grown into the pinnacle high-performance sporting event for the Deaf community. Beyond medals, SOPMA XXII provides a vital platform for unearthing new talent capable of representing Malaysia on the international stage.

Like this: Like Loading...