Scott Vincent has finished first and joint second in his last two events on the Asian Tour and is in the hunt once again after taking a share of the third-round lead in the Jakarta International Championship today.

The Zimbabwean, whose impressive season has seen him move into second place on both the Asian Tour Order of Merit and The International Series Rankings, shot a brilliant bogey-free eight-under-par 62.

He leads on 11-under with India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar and Australian Wade Ormsby at Damai Indah Golf – PIK Course.

Bhullar returned a 69 while Ormsby at 67. Ormsby looked set to finish the day with a one-shot lead but after finishing his round officials informed him he would receive a one-shot penalty because his ball moved when he addressed it on the fourth.

Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana (64) and Poom Saksansin (66) are next best placed one shot back.

Overnight leader Pavit Tangkamolprasert (72) from Thailand, Italian Stefano Mazzoli (66) and England’s Steve Lewton (71) are tied for sixth another stroke behind.

This week’s US$2million event is part of The International Series – a set of upper-tier events on the Asian Tour that offer a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

Winning The International Rankings brings with it a place on the LIV Golf League. Vincent did just that in 2022, during the inaugural season on The International Series, and after another fine round today is edging closer to a return to the multi-million dollar franchise.

“It was amazing, what a blessing,” said Vincent, who registered eight birdies today – including three in a row from the first, and another hat-trick from the 12th.

“Man, you know, when you have a picture of what you’re trying to do, today I was able to execute that more times than I have the whole week. So, it’s always fun when you can kind of see the picture and pull it off. And yeah, just was able to do that a few more times today.”

The 33-year-old won the International Series Morocco in July and was runner-up at the Shinhan Donghae Open in Korea last month.

Asked what is behind his fine form, he said: “Oh man, good question, I don’t know. You know, we’ve spoken about this a bit, and it’s like, what? What is it, what are you doing? And it’s like, I’m just running my process, you know, I’m just trying to do the things that I think that are going to help. And it’s like, that’s what I did last year, and it was not a great year. But this year, for some reason, it seems to be clicking a little bit. And that’s all I draw it down to, it’s like such a gift, and I’m just grateful for how it’s been going so far.”

Bhullar will attempt to win his sixth Asian Tour event in Indonesia tomorrow, and his 12th title in total.

A double-bogey six on the ninth knocked him off top spot but he got back into contention with back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13 and a bogey-free back nine.

The cream of the Asian Tour rose to the top today to set up a thrilling final round tomorrow.

Sadom, winner of the Kolon Korea Open in May, is one of those who will fancy his chances tomorrow. “I feel I played pretty solid,” he said. “I played in the morning, the second group, so it was lucky to play without wind. On the last four or five holes it was very windy, so I think it was going to be tough.

“My game is getting better than the first half of the year. I’m trying to practice harder and do everything harder, and it’s getting better. So I think my feeling is very good this week too.”

Kazuki Higa, looking to become the first player in the history of the Asian Tour to win three tournaments in a row following back-to-back wins in September, shot a 67 to give himself a chance on Sunday. He’s four off the lead.

