HSBC will be the Official Retail Bank of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, set to take place in England from 22 August-27 September across eight iconic venues.

New partnership builds on HSBC’s long-standing support of World Rugby, including as title partner of HSBC SVNS

From grassroots to the global stage: 500,000+ young people have taken part in grassroots programmes with support from World Rugby and HSBC

Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 set to be the biggest-ever celebration of women’s rugby, an era-defining moment for the sport

Tickets go back on sale on 14 May, marking 100 days to go to the opening match in Sunderland.

Announced on the eve of 100 days to go, the partnership represents a new relationship with Rugby World Cup and builds on the leading international bank’s 14-year legacy of supporting World Rugby events and initiatives, including its role as title partner of HSBC SVNS and its core ambition to drive the growth of women’s sport globally.

HSBC’s support for women’s rugby has focused on raising the visibility of the women’s game and empowering the next generation of athletes. Alongside World Rugby, HSBC has helped more than 500,000 young people pick up a rugby ball through grassroots programmes.

As well as helping players and fans connect and grow their love of sport, HSBC will also create opportunities around Women’s Rugby World Cup for people to build their financial health – from fun activities for young fans to tailored financial wellbeing sessions for players.

A highly anticipated tournament, England 2025 is set to be a global celebration of rugby’s powerful personalities, unstoppable athletes and compelling competition. It has already been confirmed as the biggest women’s rugby event ever with 300,000 tickets sold to date, doubling the attendance from the previous edition in New Zealand, and will be an era-defining moment for the sport and women’s sport more broadly.

Alan Gilpin, World Rugby Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to have HSBC as the Official Retail Bank of Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025. Their long-term commitment to the growth of the sport, and particularly women’s rugby, continues to be transformational. This partnership is a testament to HSBC’s support in providing opportunities for aspiring players and inspiring new generations of fans around the world and is another strong endorsement of a tournament that will be the biggest and best yet.”

Becky Moffat, Head of Customer for HSBC UK, said: “HSBC is incredibly proud to be the Official Retail Bank for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, building on our longstanding partnership with World Rugby.

“Rugby’s values of integrity, passion and respect resonate with HSBC and our customers. From grassroots to the global stage, our aim is to support the growth of rugby – helping players, fans and communities achieve their ambitions both on and off the pitch.” – WORLD RUGBY

