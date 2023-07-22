FIFA and Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot continue their long-standing partnership, with the brand once more appearing as the Official Timekeeper for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

This marks the third time Hublot has been entrusted with this prestigious role, having previously served as the Official Timekeeper at the 2015 and 2019 tournaments held in Canada and France, respectively.

All 107 match officials have been equipped with Hublot’s latest masterpiece, the Hublot Big Bang e Gen3.

This high-powered luxury smartwatch fuses Hublot’s flagship Big Bang design with state-of-the-art materials and the latest connected technology, ensuring that every moment of the competition is accurately and impeccably timed.

Hublot has been working alongside FIFA Partnerships & Media, FIFA Football Technology & Innovation and Refereeing to ensure successful integration and performance on the field of play. In keeping with the tradition of precision and excellence, every match is being run to “Hublot time”, captured by the iconic Big Bang-shaped fourth official and LED boards.

Hublot’s commitment to women’s football extends beyond its role as the Official Timekeeper. Several Hublot Friends of the Brand, including Norway’s Ada Hegerberg, Spain’s Alexia Putellas and USA’s Alex Morgan, are participating in the competition.

Referee Stéphanie Frappart, who made history last year as the first female to officiate a men’s FIFA World Cup™ match, is also being supported by Hublot during the tournament.

Hublot’s CEO, Ricardo Guadalupe, said: “This is the most exciting season in women’s football – the build-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. It gives everyone at Hublot enormous pride to be serving as the tournament’s Official Timekeeper. Hublot will keep track of every minute of every match, feeling every breath, sensing every moment, from the first to the final whistle. As ever, in the spirit of being first, different and unique, Hublot was the first luxury Swiss watch company to enter the football world, and we continue to throw ourselves into developing it, particularly the women’s game. It brings us great joy to see match officials using the Hublot Big Bang e in every match, and we wish them, our partners at FIFA and every competitor the very best of luck for the tournament, particularly our incredible Hublot Friends of the Brand, Ada Hegerberg, Alexia Putellas and defending champion Alex Morgan. Hublot loves football!”

Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Hublot back as the Official Timekeeper for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Its commitment to precision, innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with FIFA’s dedication to delivering world-class tournaments. We look forward to another successful partnership, as we celebrate the incredible talent and achievements of women’s football on the global stage.” – www.fifa.com

