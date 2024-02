In a bid to provide more matches, the Myanmar National League will organise the inaugural MNL League Cup 2024 this year.

The MNL League Cup 2024 is a pre-season event and will be participated by teams from Myanmar National League-1 and Myanmar National League-2.

Teams will be divided into four groups with one group comprising six teams and three groups with five teams.

The official draw ceremony for MNL League Cup 2024 will be held on 15 February 2024.

#AFF

#MFF

Like this: Like Loading...