The Indonesian women’s team started their inaugural training this week with head coach Rudy Eka Priyambada pointing out that it is for familiarisation more than anything else.

“The initial training is more about getting to know the players first. It is an opportunity for face-to-face with the players who had taken part in the virtual selection and centralization process, “said Rudy Eka.

“The training materials were also light where the focus was more on assessing and monitoring the condition of the players. Then we ended the session with a small-sided game.”

The Indonesian women’s team is being prepared for the 2021 SEA Games which will be held in Vietnam at the end of the year.

Mochamad Iriawan, the President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI), was appreciative of the opportunity given by the Indonesian government in allowing the centralised training camp in Jakarta.

“The women’s team has not had any activity for more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So, we are grateful for this opportunity given to the women’s national team. I hope the players will work hard and maintain discipline at all times, “said Iriawan.

“Health and discipline are the most important things when conducting centralised training in the midst of the pandemic. Let’s be disciplined together.”

The centralised training camp will end on 31 March 2021.

