The Indonesian national Under-23 team started training this week with two friendly matches planned against India in two days.

The training was held at the Madya Stadium in Jakarta under the guidance of head coach Indra Sjafri, preparing for the SEA Games 2025, scheduled to take place from 9 to 20 December in Thailand.”We have called up 32 players for this first training session,” said Indra.”Almost all clubs have responded by providing their players, but after communication between the national team doctor and the club doctor, two players – Marselino Ferdinan and Kafiatur Rizky – were found to be injured.””We’ve asked both players to undergo treatment,” added Indra.The friendlies against India will be played on 10 and 13 October 2025 at the Madya Stadium in Jakarta. #AFF#PSSI

